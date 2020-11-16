WXZX

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WXZX (105.7 THE BREW)/COLUMBUS, OH has brought the Alternative music format back with the debut of THE NEW COLUMBUS ALTERNATIVE 105.7, EVERYTHING ALTERNATIVE, effective immediately. WXZX was formerly Alternative as 105.7 THE X from 2014-2016.

The station’s afternoon host will be RAFFERTY, who has a unique connection to the COLUMBUS music community. He will be joined by other on-air personalities to be announced soon.

“There’s a significant appetite in Columbus for new music discovery and a place to rediscover some 90s and 2000s Alternative music hits which has a strong nostalgic appeal right now,” said iHEARTMEDIA CENTRAL OHIO Metro President KRIS FOLEY. "Plus, with more people looking for audio companionship while working from home, we knew the time to change lanes was right now.”

iHEARTMEDIA/COLUMBUS SVP/Programming MIKE MCCOY added, "This station will be all about the music and a strong local connection. "In fact, we’re looking for guest hosts in the evening who are connected to the music community and aspire to build an on-air show. Follow Columbus ALTERNATIVE 105.7 on all social platforms by searching @Alt1057 to get info on how to audition.”

Find THE NEW COLUMBUS ALTERNATIVE 105.7 online at alt1057.iheart.com.

10 days ago longtime, crosstown independent WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH moved from FM to online (NET NEWS 11/6).

