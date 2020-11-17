New Network With New Mornings Show

The WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK is a new digital network focused on all things related to DETROIT sports. WOODWARD Founder/CEO SAM "STICK" DAY took the opportunity to team with LADY JANE'S HAIRCUTS FOR MEN CEO CHAD JOHNSON to launch WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK.

WOODWARD has just fired up its morning show, THE MORNING WOODWARD SHOW. The show features SAM "STICK" DAY , JOEY RADIO, formerly of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT's MOJO IN THE MORNING and former CUMULUS Country WDRQ/DETROIT morning co-host KRISSY T.

"STICK" commented, "Media is being consumed in so many different ways today. WOODWARD SPORTS will be live streaming everything from local shows, events, high school football games, to exclusive interviews with athletes, artists, local celebs, and more. I can’t wait to work with an incredible team of innovators and creative talent. DETROIT is a special sports town and deserves special sports coverage."

JOHNSON added, "I’m so excited to launch this new network with an amazing team! Sports in the D will be redefined and changed forever!"

WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK will not only feature DETROIT sports, but will also branch out and explore the world of sports gambling, MMA, fantasy sports, Esports, and more.

For more information SAM “STICK” DAY at (248) 885-4662 or email him at stick@woodwardsports.com.

Morning Wood: (L-R) Joey, Krissy T & Stick

« see more Net News