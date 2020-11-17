Paula Fuga

iHEARTMEDIA Contemporary Hawaiian KDNN (ISLAND 98.5)/HONOLULU, HI, on-air personality SLICK VICK has been suspended for making inappropriate comments about formerly homeless performer PAULA FUGA. .

Renowned HAWAIIAN singer and musician FUGA was mocked while she discussed her experiences of hunger and homelessness.

Members of the "Wake Up Crew" cracked the tacky jokes during a live-streamed radiothon fundraiser for the HAWAII FOODBANK.

One of the hosts sarcastically asked about her dumpster diving for food: "Is it right out of the trash can or do you put it on a plate first?"

FUGA replied: "No I could cry thinking about it."

Later in the interaction, FUGA asked for a box of tissues, to which a host said: "No but we got a trash can." Another adding: "Just in case she's hungry." The conversation ended with FUGA sobbing and walking off-stage.

The incident has ignited a fury on social media, and an online petition titled "A wake-up call for the Wake Up Crew," has amassed nearly 3,000 signatures so far.

A statement from FUGA read, "I hope to use this as a teachable moment and encourage some sort of community outreach…I only shared that part of my story, to incite generosity and compassion for the families and especially children who are hungry now more than ever, due to the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic."

A spokesperson with iHEARTMEDIA told KITV4 the comments were "insensitive and inappropriate," adding, "We are addressing this issue internally and with PAULA to make this right."

On-air MONDAY morning, host RORY WILD announced, “KREYZ is on vacation, and VIC is suspended.”

A statement from the HAWAII FOODBANK read in part, "Hunger is not something to joke about, and making light of someone's experiences does not align with the goals of our mission."

