JAMIE MCKIBBIN, owner of MICHIGAN radio station operator MCKIBBIN MEDIA GROUP and a former longtime morning personality on Top 40 WKHM-F (K-105.3)/JACKSON, MI, died MONDAY (11/16) in a boating accident in OHIO. MCKIBBIN, 43, and JAMES "BUD" MILLER, JR., 63, were hunting at CLENDENING LAKE in OHIO when they were reported missing late SUNDAY (11/15); their bodies were recovered and identified MONDAY afternoon.

MCKIBBIN and his wife KATINA own News-Talk WKHM-A-W268CA. Top 40 WKHM-F (K-105.3), Sports WKHM-HD2-W270CJ (FOX SPORTS 101.9), and Country WIBM-A-W240DG (95.9 THE POWER COW)/JACKSON, MI, purchased in 2019, and Country WCSR-A-W258DE (99.5 THE DALE) and AC WCSR-F/HILLSDALE, MI, acquired this year. He was known as "BIG DOG IN THE MORNING" during his long run on the air at K-105.3 which ended in 2015 when he became GM of the JACKSON RADIO WORKS cluster. He continued to host a SATURDAY morning outdoors show on WKHM-A and FOX SPORTS 101.9.

