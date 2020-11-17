Moore

Among the recent layoffs at ESPN was ESPN RADIO and ESPN AUDIO Creative Producer RANDY MOORE. MOORE exited the company after 21 years as one of the 300 staffers let go on NOVEMBER 5th.

MOORE, who has worked on the air and behind the scenes at WCCC, WZMX, and WTIC-F/HARTFORD, joined ESPN in JUNE 1999. He is now looking to package content creation, with an air shift and imaging. Reach RANDY at jockfm@gmail.com.

« see more Net News