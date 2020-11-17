New Podcast

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND has debuted a new basketball podcast. "THE REBOUND WITH EMMETT GOLDEN" is hosted by the 3-6p (ET) "THE NEXT LEVEL" co-host and ESPN RADIO weekend host.

GOLDEN said, “I grew up here loving the CAVS. MARK PRICE is my all-time favorite player. It’s great to have an outlet to talk CAVS and to take fans inside the team with the people who cover them daily.”

