Songwriter PARKER WELLING has been signed to a global publishing deal with HOME TEAM PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE. WELLING, a NASHVILLE native, has worked closely with artists including RUSSELL DICKERSON, MACKENZIE PORTER and HOME TEAM PUBLISHING co-founder THOMAS RHETT.

“As a songwriter, being in the room with PARKER is an incredible experience,” said RHETT. “She knows how to channel the creative energy and write lyric and melody that really connect with the listener. We love that PARKER is part of the HOME TEAM family and know we will have many hits together both as a co-writer and a publisher.”

“Anyone who knows PARKER knows she’s a creative light that brightens every room she enters," said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "It’s been special to see her get the recognition she deserves and cement her place as one of NASHVILLE’s leading up-and-coming songwriters. We’re thrilled to have her on team WARNER CHAPPELL and are looking forward to the future together.”

