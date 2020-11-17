New 'Speaker Series'

NASHVILLE-based FUSION TOURING has launched its new "Speaker Series" division. Principals MIKE MEADE, AMY ALYWARD and CHUCK RHODES revealed the company's roster of speakers TODAY (11/17). The roster includes: NAOMI JUDD, CLEDUS T. JUDD, TY HERNDON, DEVON O'DAY, PAM LEWIS, LISA BROKOP, MARY SUE ENGLUND, LISA WYSOCKY, SCOTT AUGENBAUM, CYNTHIA MINOR and CHRIS THOMPSON. The company will be announcing additional artist signings in DECEMBER.

“Considering the overall state of the music and entertainment industry, combined with an ever-changing environment, diversity is not only key, it is essential,” said FUSION TOURING Co-VP MEADE. "Our goal is to seek out opportunities that offer alternatives for revenue and growth potential. The development of the speakers division under the FUSION TOURING umbrella opens the door to a whole new platform for our roster.”

FUSION TOURING has also announced its new office location at 2937 KRAFT DRIVE, NASHVILLE, TN.

« see more Net News