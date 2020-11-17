New Santana Scholars Program

CARLOS SANTANA’s MILAGRO FOUNDATION has partnered with 10,000 DEGREES to create the SANTANA SCHOLARS PROGRAM with an initial $100,000 to benefit SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA First-Generation College Students. They are from low-income backgrounds, who will be the first in their family to attend college. The renewable SANTANA SCHOLARS PROGRAM will be awarded on a yearly basis to college-bound students who attended high school in the northern SF BAY AREA, where the MILAGRO FOUNDATION and 10,000 DEGREES are based.

The MILAGRO FOUNDATION grant will fund SANTANA SCHOLARS, starting with five students who are from low-income backgrounds, and are first in their family to attend college. All five attended North Bay high schools, but are attending colleges from as close by as COLLEGE OF MARIN in GREENBRAE, CA, to as far as ENDICOTT COLLEGE in BEVERLY, MA. SANTANA SCHOLARS will also receive 10,000 DEGREES full suite of wrap-around support, including college and financial aid counseling and management, help to leverage other financial aid, and mentorship from near-peer Fellows.

The MILAGRO FOUNDATION founder CARLOS SANTANA said, “Whether at home or in school, you are being given a menu to learn who you are already ... wisdom, brilliance, elegance, decent with impeccable integrity, in other words, you are the bright shining future."

10,000 DEGREES Pres./CEO KIM MAZZUCA said, “It is an honor to have this opportunity to partner with CARLOS and everyone at the MILAGRO FOUNDATION--they are people who care deeply about the world and who have dedicated their lives to giving opportunities to others. We are inspired by their mission and together, we know, we can have an even greater impact--inspiring more students from low-income backgrounds to achieve their educational dreams and to go on to positively impact their communities. Thanks to them, our world is a better place.”

10,000 DEGREES and the MILAGRO FOUNDATION share a mission to make an impact on the lives of children who have been traditionally underserved through education. 10,000 DEGREES mission is to support students from low-income backgrounds to and through college, while MILAGRO’s mission is to support underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education, and health.

