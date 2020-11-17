Welcomes The Jubal Show

Changing of the morning show guard at RIVERIA BROADCASTING Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9)/PHOENIX as THE JUBAL SHOW has signed on as of MONDAY NOVEMBER 16th, replacing MONICA NELSON.

JUBAL FRESH noted, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity for our morning show to be on in PHOENIX at RIVIERA BROADCASTING’s KMVA-F. We really want to thank JEFF TRUMPER and RON PRICE for this opportunity and for putting us in a market that we really love and continuing to prove that good content is good content in all formats."

KMVA PD RON PRICE added, “JUBAL, joined by co-hosts ALEX FRESH and ENGLISH EVAN will deliver on the promise of a funny and feel good experience every morning.”

The station's new lineup is now: THE JUBAL SHOW (5 to 9a), RON GERONIMO (PRICE) middays (9a to 3p) and ROBIN NASH in pm drive (3 to 7p).

