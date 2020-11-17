Harvey

PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW will give away thousands of turkeys for the 11th year in a row. It’s the STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW ANNUAL TURKEY GIVE.

Nearly 9,000 turkeys will be given to affiliates to help those less fortunate celebrate the THANKSGIVING holiday. Since the TURKEY GIVE was launched in 2009, nearly 90,000 turkeys have been given away.

HARVEY said, “We consider it an honor and a privilege to help those less fortunate during the holiday season. On behalf of the entire STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW, Happy THANKSGIVING and GOD Bless you all.”

« see more Net News