Available To IBA Members

Analytics and attribution platform ANALYTICOWL tools will be available to members of the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION under a new partnership.

ANALYTICOWL Founder DAVID BALLINGER said, “We are pleased to announce this partnership and thrilled that all IBA members can now access our Industry and advertiser-specific radio analytics. We’ve long been advocates of radio advertising and are excited to help IBA members prove that radio advertising works. Our platform and response metrics are proven to prospect, sell, upsell and win-back business.”



ADAMS MEDIA GROUP CEO and IBA Founder RON STONE said, “Revenue generation is of core importance for IBA members, and ANALYTICOWL has an exceptional track record for turning radio analytics and attribution into station revenue and advertiser retention. These are tools that most independents could not access in the past simply due to the required investment. ANALYTICOWL has made their product available at substantial discounts to the members. The addition of ANALYTICOWL as an IBA partner is welcomed and enables IBA member stations of any size in any market to use ANALYTICOWL data to close new business and retain existing business.”

