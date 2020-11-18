Brooks

PEARL RECORDS' GARTH BROOKS is celebrating the release of his new "Triple Live Deluxe" album by offering a free "Backstage And Behind The Scenes" radio special, hosted by the Country superstar. The one-hour, produced program features personal insights and reflections from BROOKS, as well as well-known hits listeners love.

The "Backstage And Behind The Scenes" special is available for download now to be broadcast beginning THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th, ahead of the 30-song project’s release on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th. Stations interested in airing the special should reach out to their PEARL RECORDS rep, or producer MAURICE MINER here.

« see more Net News