Joyner Lucas & Dhruv Joshi

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT-backed TULLY, a music creation and collaboration solution for artists, announced the launch of TULLY PLATFORM– offering entrepreneur creators and their teams a more organized way to manage their music development process and take creative careers to the next level.

The company, founded by GRAMMY-nominated recording artist JOYNER LUCAS and manager/entrepreneur DHRUV JOSHI, is offering new service tiers that streamline the creative process of preparing content for distribution.

TULLY PLATFORM now provides users at any level of their career journey unmatched levels of organization and management over the entire workflow of developing new content.

TULLY PLATFORM brings together an expanded array of creator capabilities all in a single platform that is ALWAYS accessible. This includes the ability to securely store and keep track of recordings and creative assets in development, assign project tasks, set rules for how and when collaborators and partners can interact with assets, make changes to metadata, and access standard contract templates to quickly create split sheets and other agreements. Users can also collaborate virtually and share their projects with an engineer or other collaborators before studio sessions, allowing instant access to the audio file, lyric sheet, and recording ideas.

Said JOYNER LUCAS, “As an artist, I want my independence, I want ownership, and I want transparency from my team. We built TULLY PLATFORM to give me all of that in one simple, easy-to-use app. TULLY PLATFORM is an end-to-end solution for a digital music industry. Whether you're on your own, or have a management team or label supporting you, TULLY PLATFORM empowers artists to take control of their careers."

Added DHRUV JOSHI, “You can make great music but you need more than that to make a great career. We built TULLY PLATFORM so that every artist can have the tools to compete for success in the industry. It takes the guesswork out of being independent and in control of your work and lets you focus on what matters, being creative.”

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT President Global Digital Business And U.S. Sales, commented, “JOYNER LUCAS and DHRUV JOSHI are at the forefront of driving new technology solutions that enhance and support the music development process. We continue to be impressed by their creative-first approach to TULLY’s product evolution. As accomplished music creators and entrepreneurs, they have built TULLY PLATFORM with a firsthand understanding of the tools artists need to focus on their creative output.”

