The 48th annual AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS are set to take place this SUNDAY (NOVEMBER 22nd) carried live by ABC (7p ET/4p PT) from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. Among those scheduled to perform are BAD BUNNY & JHAY CORTEZ, BELL BIV DEVOE, BILLIE EILISH, BTS, DUA LIPA, JENNIFER LOPEZ & MALUMA, JUSTIN BIEBER, KATY PERRY, LIL BABY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, NELLY, SHAWN MENDES and THE WEEKND with KENNY G.

Nominees were officially announced live on OCTOBER 26th, on GOOD MORNING AMERICA by DUA LIPA. RODDY RICCH and THE WEEKND, the latter two the most nominated artists with eight, followed by MEGAN THEE STALLION with five. BAD BUNNY, DABABY, DOJA CAT, JUSTIN BIEBER, LADY GAGA and TAYLOR SWIFT are all tied for four nominations apiece. TARAJI P. HENSON is set to host the ceremony.

JUSTIN BIEBER, POST MALONE, RODDY RICCH, TAYLOR SWIFT and THE WEEKND are up for ARTIST OF THE YEAR, while DOJA CAT, DABABY, LIL BABY, LEWIS CAPALDI, RODDY RICCH and MEGAN THEE STALLION are up for NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR.

