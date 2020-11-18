Please Check In With Those Who Are Now Without A Job

A lot less names early YESTERDAY (11/16) ... but more names surfaced later in the day, now topping 120 people -- and it is still anyone's guess as to how long the iHEARTMEDIA RIF will continue roll. It's an epic change in the way iHEARTMEDIA will function going forward as it rearranges the team and their duties as the realities of doing business in a compressed economy with more abilities than ever to work remotely becomes the way of the world.

With many people in all walks of life sidelined in business due to COVID-19's economic effect while the pandemic surges has had a trickle down effect on radio at-large. Most radio companies are finally seeing a lift in ratings and financials, but for iHEARTMEDIA this is mostly about the changing needs of the company for staffing radio with mostly a WFH staff, to the iHEARTRADIO platform, to its expanding podcasting initiatives, to reimagining formerly live events into a virtual presentation.

While the severance packages are considered healthy, being separated from your job is hard. Add in a potential lockdown or a tightening of movement at the holidays to stay healthy and keep others safe, it's an especailly hard time for most.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here are more names that have surface as being recently RIF'd:

ANDY CLARK, middays at Country WCOL/COLUMBUS

ANTHONY ‘ANT MAN’ ALLEN, PD, Country KASE & KVET-F/AUSTIN

BRITTANY JENNINGS, Morning show producer/weekender WRKO-A/BOSTON

CHARLIE MUNSON, mornings for more than 30 years at Country WESC/GREENVILLE, SC

DAVE MAN, Digital PD, reporter, N/T WTVN/COLUMBUS, OH

DERRICK MARTIN, Regional President, ST. LOUIS, SPRINGFIELD MO, CEDAR RAPIDS, DES MOINES, QUAD CITIES, IA

DOUG GOUDIE, middays, Talker WRKO-A/BOSTON

GREG LAMEGA, mornings, Classic Rocker WBGG (BIG 105.9)/MIAMI

JEFF ILGENFRITZ, co-host of midday “The News Junkie” WTKS (REAL RADIO 104.1)/ORLANDO

LADY LA, middays KZZP(104.7 KISS-FM)/PHOENIX

Here is an up to date list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

