As it celebrates its five-year anniversary, NASHVILLE-based independent label SILVERADO RECORDS has shifted its strategy to a business to consumer model, focusing specifically on compilation albums. After clearing its roster of signed acts, the label plans to now release only compilations, which afford the opportunity to invite more artists to participate via licensing deals, CEO SCOTT THOMAS told ALL ACCESS.

The Country label has previously released several compilations, including the “Summer On Repeat” series, “The SILVERADO Cover Sessions” and, most recently, the “Country Discovery Series.” Volume 2 of the latter series, which focuses on independent artist from across the country, is currently being compiled for a tentative JANUARY 2021 release.

“With our highly curated compilation projects, it’s always been in our DNA to give independent artists a platform to be discovered,” said THOMAS. “This new business model and focus will allow us to become hyper-focused on that mission, and truly carve out our niche as the only NASHVILLE label doing this. We love being a label where fans know they can discover new favorite songs and artists.”

The company is a division of EXEGAN MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT.

