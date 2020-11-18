Artist Partner Group And ADA Extend Partnership

ATLANTIC RECORDS, ARTIST PARTNER GROUP and ADA enter a new phase of their partnership originally formed in 2012. Artists signed under the original agreement will now be brought fully into the ATLANTIC fold. ARTIST PARTNER adds ADA, WMG’s independent artist and label services arm, as an additional channel partner for future signings.

APG CEO MIKE CAREN said, “This is an exciting new chapter for ARTIST PARTNER GROUP and the amazing roster of artists we have worked with over the last 8 years. I am thankful to the entire APG and ATLANTIC teams and all of the incredible talent that continually inspire us. I look forward to the ongoing growth and success of all of our partners and to continuing to build Artist Partner as a home to artists in the evolving market landscape.”

ATLANTIC Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN and Chairman/COO JULIE GREENWALD added, “We’re super proud of what we’ve achieved together with MIKE and the APG team, and we couldn’t be happier to support and nurture the careers of these extraordinary, visionary artists."

