OSIRIS MEDIA's latest artist spotlight podcast is from singer-songwriter MAGGIE ROSE, who's "SALUTE THE SONGBIRD WITH MAGGIE ROSE," a series of candid interviews with female artists songwriters, producers and music industry executives, will debut in JANUARY. Among the initial guests will be RUBY AMANFU, MICKEY GUYTON, NICKI BLUHM, HEART's NANCY WILSON, JENNIFER HARTSWICK and MARTINA MCBRIDE.

“Working on this podcast has been a gift to me with the absence of touring this year because it has been a fantastic way to connect with the musicians I so admire who I might otherwise run into while on the road, providing me a way to maintain and make new connections that I moved to NASHVILLE to create," said ROSE. "Most importantly I get to pay tribute to my inspirations and shine a light on artists whom I feel the world should know. As a musician myself, I am sympathetic to the fact that every one of my guests has worked so hard to forge their path, but I also learn something new and valuable with each conversation.”



“We’re thrilled to have MAGGIE included in our artist spotlight podcasts," said OSIRIS MEDIA CEO RJ BEE. "I know she’ll be shining a light on many of her heroes. We want to highlight the voices of women in music, and there’s nobody better to do this than MAGGIE. She has relationships across genres, influences and generations, and we can’t wait to see where these conversations go.”

