WESTWOOD ONE is adding another of THE DAILY WIRE's conservative podcasters to its broadcast radio offerings, launching "THE MICHAEL KNOWLES SHOW" into syndication for weekdays 5-6p (ET) beginning JANUARY 4th.

KNOWLES, who has filled in for another DAILY WIRE WESTWOOD ONE host, BEN SHAPIRO, hosts his eponymous podcast along with co-hosting "VERDICT WITH TED CRUZ."

