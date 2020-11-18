Rodriguez

Current CUMULS MEDIA KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS midday personality MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ will join the station's "HAWKEYE in the Morning show" alongside current host MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS beginning MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th. RODRIGUEZ moves to mornings after seven years as the station's midday host, and 16 years doing radio in the market. She succeeds KATELYN MAIDA, who recently departed the morning show.

“MICHELLE has been a shining star on the station for 10 years, and pairing her with HAWKEYE just made sense," said KSCS PD MIKE PRESTON. "I can't wait to see the new heights that together they'll take us to!”

“I’m so honored and humbled to be joining my great friend HAWKEYE in the morning," said RODRIGUEZ, who also tracks middays on Country sister station KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS. "Eternally grateful to [Regional VP] DAN BENNETT, MIKE PRESTON, [VP/Programming & Operations] DOUG HAMAND and [EVP Content & Audience] BRIAN PHILIPS for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to be part of a show I grew up with, in my hometown. Simply a dream."

