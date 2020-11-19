Bring On The Christmas Music

THANKSGIVING is just around the corner and Radio is stepping up to bring Holiday cheer to the masses sooner rather than later. 2020 has been a challenging year with lots of anxiety over the Pandemic and Economy. Listeners are looking for comfort and relief now. The number of stations flipping from their original formats to All-Christmas before the Thanksgiving Holiday continues to grow.

If your stations are flipping that All Santa Switch, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

