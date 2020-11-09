zpl Jingle Jam 2020

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WZPL (99.5 ZPL)/INDIAINAPOLIS will hold their annual JINGLE JAM in partnership with local NBC-TV affiliate, WTHR. This year’s televised line-up includes ONE REPUBLIC, LEWIS CAPALDI, AJR, AVA MAX, 24KGOLDN, GABBY BARETT, JULIA MICHAELS and WHY DON'T WE, among others.:



JINGLE JAM 2020 will be simulcast SATURDAY night, DECEMBER 12th at 8p (CT) on WTHR-TV, WZPL and online at WTHR.com and WZPL.com



Commented CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS OM JR AMMONS< “The ZPL JINGLE JAM has become a DECEMBER tradition here in INDY and we just couldn’t allow a world-wide pandemic put a stop to it. I also have to say a gigantic thank you to our friends at so many terrific labels that stepped up and helped put together an awesome line-up this year.”

The ZPL JINGLE JAM 2020 will benefit MAKE-A-WISH, an organization that helps kids with life-threatening illnesses in central INDIANA.

