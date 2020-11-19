Electric Feel Entertainment

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has signed an exclusive, worldwide publishing deal with ELECTRIC FEEL ENTERTAINMENT to launch ELECTRIC FEEL PUBLISHING EUROPE. Led by LUCAS TEUCHNER and ALEX STREHL, the agreement will amplify the company's expansion into the EURO marketplace.



Founded in 2013 by AUSTIN ROSEN, ELECTRIC FEEL is a world-renowned entertainment company across music, brands and culture. As an early-stage talent incubator, the company has discovered and developed some of the world’s most influential artists, producers and songwriters including POST MALONE, RICH THE KID, TRAVIS SCOTT, LOUIS BELL, FRANK DUKES, NICK MIRA, ANDREW WATT, BILLY WALSH, BRIAN LEE, 24KGOLDN, IANN DIOR, OMER FEDI, BALKE SLATKIN and more.



UMPG Chairman/CEO JODY GERSON commented, “I am thrilled that we are expanding our global partnership with AUSTIN ROSEN and his company. As AUSTIN, ALEX and LUCAS continue to sign hit songwriters in EUROPE, the UMPG team looks forward to supporting and developing that talent around the world.”



Said ROSEN: “We are thrilled to partner with such an impressive group of individuals at UMPG, TWO SIDES, A MILLION and DOJO to propel ELECTRIC FEEL into the EURO marketplace and continue to expand our global footprint with the launch of ELECTRIC FEEL PUBLISHING EUROPE. We look forward to working alongside THOMAS and the whole UMPG team to help maximize this vision and bring it to life.”



ELECTRID FEEL MUSIC is powered by successful BERLIN-based label and management company TWO SIDES, artist management and creative agency A MILLION ENTERTAINMENT, and is supported by the advertising agency DOJO. First signings include GERMAN rap producers MINOR2GO, PALAZZO and JUMPA.



TWO SIDES is led by TEUCHNER, who currently manages some of the most successful rap artists in GERMANY, including APACHE 207, BAUSA and LOREDANA. A MILLION is led by MICHAEL STOCKUM and represents GERMAN chart-topping artists LENA, CÉLINE and more. Together, the companies’ artists have scored three DIAMOND records, 45 PLATINUM records, 93 GOLD records, sic ECHO awards and had 32 #1 hit singles.



UMPG Managing Director and SVP AUSTRIA & SWITZERLAND, said, “We are honored to welcome LUCAS, MICHI, ALEX and the ELECTRIC FEEL PUBLISHING EUROPE team to UMPG. With their combined international expertise and creative power, we will identify new talents all across EUROPE and amplify their vision across the globe.”



TEUCHNER added: “We are really looking forward to working with AUSTIN and his team and couldn’t be happier about this collaboration with UMPG. Offering our writers and producers a fast lane into the international market and leaving our mark worldwide has been one of our goals from the beginning. One of our first collaborative projects – 24KGOLDN’s #1 single “Mood” -- has already proven the power of our joint forces.”

