Simons (Photo: WBEZ)

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON host and National Correspondent SASHA-ANN SIMONS has been named the new host of midday talk show "RESET" at CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, starting DECEMBER 14th. She replaces JENN WHITE, who left in JULY to join WAMU and NPR as host of the syndicated "1A."

“SASHA-ANN is a tremendously talented host with a knack for getting to the heart of the story in her interviews, and we’re thrilled she’s joining the team,” said Exec. Producer DAN TUCKER. “Her skill behind the mic and the wealth of knowledge she brings from her reporting on race, identity and economic mobility will help RESET grow and thrive as it enters its next chapter.”

“It is a great honor to host RESET and a huge responsibility I don’t take lightly. I’m excited to make CHICAGO my new home and to explore the region with curiosity and affection,” said SIMONS. “I look forward to merging the national conversation with the big stories of the MIDWEST, while holding those in power accountable. I will meet this remarkable moment in history with empathy, new energy, and the solid journalism that WBEZ has brought to its listeners for decades.”

“Through this complex news cycle, listeners have come to rely on RESET to understand the day’s most important news and what it means for them,” said WBEZ Managing Dir./Programming and Audience Development ISRAEL SMITH. “SASHA-ANN’s curiosity and her ability to ask just the right question at the right moment make her an ideal choice to lead our program into the future.”

« see more Net News