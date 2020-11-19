Sold

MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING LICENSEE, LLC is selling Spanish Religion KBLA-A (RADIO ESPERANZA 1580 AM)/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES to TAVIS SMILEY's SMILEY RADIO PROPERTIES, INC. for $7.15 million plus an eight-year noncompete agreement. SMILEY, the longtime radio and TV host and commentator, has a basic website for the station promising "unapologetically progressive" talk radio.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were HMONG RADIO BROADCAST, LLC (K294AM/WEST ST.PAUL, MN, temporary operations to resume broadcasting while the permanent antenna awaits reinstallation on a water tower) and NJ BROADCASTING, LLC (WWRL-A/NEW YORK, nondirectional operation at reduced power after one tower damaged in storm).

HELPING OTHERS PREPARE FOR EMPOWERMENT has requested an extension of its Silent STA for low power KACD-LP/MIDLAND, TX while it seeks a new tower lease or site.

CRISTA MINISTRIES has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian KFMK (SPIRIT 105.9)/ROUND ROCK-AUSTIN, TX to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $6 million.

NORTH COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of Silent KFSD-A/ESCONDIDO, CA to RAUL CARO and STEPHEN BEUERLE's IHS MEDIA for $125,000.

SHEILA CALLAHAN & FRIENDS, INC. has closed on the sale of K279CP/MISSOULA, MT to BRANDY POWELL for $10. The primary station is Classic Hits KMSO-HD2 (THE DRIVE)/MISSOULA.

HUBBARDSTON COMMUNITY RADIO has closed on the sale of noncommercial WSJH/HUBBARDSTON, MI to SMILE FM for $1,500.

And BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH OF LAWTON, OKLAHOMA has closed on the assignment of noncommercial Religion KOEG/WALTERS, OK to OKLAHOMA CATHOLIC BROADCASTING, INC. for no consideration.

