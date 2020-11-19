David Schulhof

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, owner of PODCASTONE, SLACKER RADIO and REACT PRESENTS, is launching LIVEXLIVE MUSIC PUBLISHING. DAVID SCHULHOF has been tapped to head up the division as President. The move expands LIVEXLIVE platform that already includes live events, audio, livestreaming, pay-per-view, podcasts and merchandising.

SCHULHOF came aboard at LIVEXLIVE in 2019 as Chief Development Officer. SCHULHOF previously was CEO of EVERGREEN COPYRIGHT ACQUISITIONS as well as being the company's co-founder.

LIVEXLIVE CEO/Chairman ROBERT ELLIN commented, "LIVEXLIVE MUSIC PUBLISHING is a natural extension of our brand and our artists first company ethos. Our platform is perfectly designed to maximize and monetize music publishing assets and generate incremental synch and performance revenue for writers, artists, and producers. As we launch linear channels, build original programming and continue to livestream music content around the world, this is a win for global songwriters. DAVID is a perfect fit for our vision for growth."

SCHULHOF added, "I am thrilled about this new and extraordinary chapter in my career. We are well positioned and capitalized to be strategic in acquiring music publishing assets, sign writers and producers, all supporting our artists first philosophy, a tentpole of the LIVEXLIVE flywheel. The ability to build a new publishing entity within the context of a company that is so focused on the successes of artists in all facets of the music industry is a challenge I am ready to conquer. I am confident my 20+ years in publishing and venture capital will support the growth of LIVEXLIVE and the new publishing division will bring us closer to artists, producers and the songwriting community allowing full service deals to be done within the music industry."

