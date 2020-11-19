Non-Stop Jingle Bells

That yearly occurrence has joyfully occurred at BEASLEY AC WKQC (K104.7)/CHARLOTTE as it has flipped to All Christmas Music, All The Time as of 8:30a (ET).

Here's the first 30 minutes:

ANDY WILLIAMS/It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year MARIAH CAREY/All I Want For Christmas— BARRY MANILOW/No Place Like Home For The Holidays— JIMMY DURANTE/Frosty The Snowman— AARON NEVILLE/Let It Snow, Let It Snow— JOHN LENNON & THE PLASTIC ONO BAND/Happy Christmas WHIRLING DERVISHES/You'Re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch ELTON JOHN/Step Into Christmas KARLA BONOFF/The First Noel

