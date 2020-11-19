-
Christmas Flip At WKQC (K104.7)/Charlotte
That yearly occurrence has joyfully occurred at BEASLEY AC WKQC (K104.7)/CHARLOTTE as it has flipped to All Christmas Music, All The Time as of 8:30a (ET).
Here's the first 30 minutes:
- ANDY WILLIAMS/It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
- MARIAH CAREY/All I Want For Christmas—
- BARRY MANILOW/No Place Like Home For The Holidays—
- JIMMY DURANTE/Frosty The Snowman—
- AARON NEVILLE/Let It Snow, Let It Snow—
- JOHN LENNON & THE PLASTIC ONO BAND/Happy Christmas
- WHIRLING DERVISHES/You'Re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
- ELTON JOHN/Step Into Christmas
- KARLA BONOFF/The First Noel