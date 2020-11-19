Scinto

Longtime DAYTON, OH radio talk show host MIKE SCINTO has passed away, according to SALEM RADIO NETWORK host MIKE GALLAGHER, who reported the news on his show THURSDAY morning (11/19). No other details were immediately available.

SCINTO hosted at WHIO-A, WDAO-A, WAVI-A, WBLY-A, and WING-A/DAYTON and WCOL-A/COLUMBUS, OH after starting his career at WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY's WWSU/FAIRBORN, OH in 1976. He was also a frequent guest host on GALLAGHER's syndicated show, having been friends with GALLAGHER since the two began their professional careers at WAVI.

