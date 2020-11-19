-
Longtime Dayton Talk Host Mike Scinto Passes Away
November 19, 2020 at 7:22 AM (PT)
Longtime DAYTON, OH radio talk show host MIKE SCINTO has passed away, according to SALEM RADIO NETWORK host MIKE GALLAGHER, who reported the news on his show THURSDAY morning (11/19). No other details were immediately available.
SCINTO hosted at WHIO-A, WDAO-A, WAVI-A, WBLY-A, and WING-A/DAYTON and WCOL-A/COLUMBUS, OH after starting his career at WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY's WWSU/FAIRBORN, OH in 1976. He was also a frequent guest host on GALLAGHER's syndicated show, having been friends with GALLAGHER since the two began their professional careers at WAVI.