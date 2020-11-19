Podcast Push

SIRIUSXM, which recently acquired STITCHER and SIMPLECAST, has formally launched its podcast initiative with a slate of new exclusive podcasts and a curated selection of existing podcasts from several major producers now available through the SIRIUSXM app or its online streaming site.

The new exclusives include three from MARVEL, "MARVEL/METHOD" with METHOD MAN interviewing celebrities about their MARVEL fandom and more, including talks with KILLER MIKE, DMC, and JEMELE HILL, premiering TODAY; "MARVEL'S DECLASSIFIED," the history of MARVEL, premiering DECEMBER 8th; and "MARVEL'S WASTELANDERS," an original scripted fiction podcast coming in 2021. Existing MARVEL podcasts will premiere first on SIRIUSXM's app.

Also coming are a new solo podcast from KEVIN HART, LACHINA ROBINSON's interviews with celebrities about sports "HUUUGE FAN," former "FLIPPING OUT" personality JEFF LEWIS' "JEFF LEWIS HAS ISSUES," CHRISTOPHER "MAD DOG" RUSSO's "DIGGING UP THE PAST" sports history podcast, "PODVERSARIES" on sports rivalries, and original MTV VJs MARK GOODMAN, NINA BLACKWOOD, and ALAN HUNTER's "I WANT MY 80S PODCAST."

Additional new podcasts will include NYU LANGONE HEALTH's "VITAL SIGNS," Country host STORME WARREN's "EXIT 209," "UNBOXING THE 90S WITH JIM SHEARER," "COMIC-CON BEGINS: AN ORAL HISTORY OF SAN DIEGO COMIC CON," "THE MEIDASTOUCH SHOW," JULIA CUNNINGHAM's "MAKEUP TO BREAKUP" series looking at band breakups, and a series of new and archival comedy documentaries.

Shows being added to SIRIUSXM's app include podcasts from NBC NEWS, CNN, NPR, VIACOMCBS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, HBO, ESPN, WESTWOOD ONE, BARSTOOL, CROOKED MEDIA, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, JOEL OSTEEN MINISTRIES, WONDERY, TNT, WNYC STUDIOS, SLATE, PODCASTONE, TED, CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, PRX, EXACTLY RIGHT, PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES, and others, plus STITCHER's original shows and highlight podcasts from several SIRIUSXM shows.

"As the popularity of podcasts continues to expand, we're thrilled to offer our subscribers an amazing selection of podcast entertainment and expand on our unmatched variety of compelling, must-hear programming," said Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "With exclusive new series from entertainment powerhouses like MARVEL and KEVIN HART, SIRIUSXM originals from some of our most popular hosts, and a curated collection of top shows from leading providers, subscribers now have direct access to our new destination for podcasts without ever leaving the SIRIUSXM app. And with STITCHER and their catalog of hugely popular original podcasts joining the SIRIUSXM family, this is just the beginning."

« see more Net News