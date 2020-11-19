Boi

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a worldwide agreement with producer and songwriter ANDRE "BIZNESS BOI" ROBERTSON. He has worked with artists, 6LACK, J.COLE, TEYANA TAYLOR, CHRIS BROWN, JESSIE REYEZ, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. He produced multiple singles from PARTY's 2016 album P3 and the 2020 album PARTYMOBILE, including Gold-certified single "Believe It" featuring RIHANNA.

BIZNESS states, "It feels great to have signed with CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. DAN [BEARMAN] and JEREMY [YOHAI] are two straightforward and genuine guys that I'm excited to work closer with. I believe I'll have a lot of success with the Concord team for many years to come."

"It's an absolute pleasure to be partnering with BIZNESS BOI," said, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING A&R Manager DAN BEARMAN. "He brings with him an outstanding catalogue and has an extraordinary work ethic. I look forward to what we can all achieve working together."

"It's a very exciting time to welcome BIZ to CONCORD. In his short career he has cemented himself as a go to songwriter and producer and is proving he can elevate his art to an even higher level," stated CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/A&R JEREMY YOHAI.

