Charity Drive

ENTERCOM's LOS ANGELES cluster is partnering with the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT for “RADIO.COM’s Give a Gift,” a charity drive to get gifts, food and clothes to those in need during the holidays. The event will include a text-ro-donate fundraiser running from NOVEMBER 23rd through DECEMBER 13th on Adult Hits KCBS-F (93.1 JACK FM), Rhythmic AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE), Top 40 KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO), Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101), News KNX-A, and Alternative KROQ.



“Many families throughout SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA have been financially impacted by the pandemic, and we’re honored to be able to support them through this heartwarming initiative with the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT,” said Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “Our community proves time and time again their willingness to support others in need, and we look forward to collaborating with them and the LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT to make this holiday season a little brighter.”



“The promise of a great education is something we owe to every child. It’s the best path out of poverty for many children and the foundation of opportunity for all,” said LAUSD Superintendent AUSTIN BEUTNER. “In times like this, we need to do all we can to support students and families most in need. I’m grateful for all who are part of this effort as we are truly in this together.”

