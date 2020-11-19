Award Winners

LIL BABY wins top award, global Artist of the Year at the second annual APPLE MUSIC® AWARDS. MEGAN THEE STALLION won Breakthrough Artist of the Year. TAYLOR SWIFT won Songwriter of the Year. Top Album of the Year went to "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," by RODDY RICCH. Top Song of the Year awarded to RODDY RICCH for “The Box". A week-long APPLE MUSIC AWARDS celebration begins MONDAY, DECEMBER 14th with performances, fan events, interviews, streamed worldwide on APPLE MUSIC, APPLE MUSIC TV, and the APPLE TV® app.

The winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year are selected by APPLE MUSIC’s global editorial team and tastemakers, and the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data of APPLE MUSIC subscribers.

“The APPLE MUSIC AWARDS is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year,” said APPLE VP/APPLE MUSIC and BEATS® OLIVER SCHUSSER. “We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans.”

MEGAN THEE STALLION accepting her award, “I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me. APPLE MUSIC has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love ya’ll as much as ya’ll love me.”

TAYLOR SWIFT said, “Winning Songwriter of the Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans. It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do.”

RODDY RICCH said, “My first phone was the IPHONE®. It’s crazy making music could get me to the point where a platform like APPLE could honor me or put me on a pedestal. I just appreciate APPLE MUSIC to the farthest extent. Winning this award motivates me to work even harder. This is confirmation that I am on the right track and doing what I gotta do to be the greatest in my own right.”

