Alternative Returns To The Motor City

ENTERCOM AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT flips to Alternative as ALT 98.7, DETROIT’S NEW ALTERNATIVE.

“This is a huge opportunity to add alternative to our portfolio, and we’re thrilled to further expand our content offering for DETROITERS,” said ENTERCOM/DETROIT SVP/Market Manager DEBBIE KENYON. "ALT 98.7 will serve as a home for some of today’s top hits from premier artists in the industry, while capturing the distinctive style and flair of the MOTOR CITY.”



ALT 98.7 launches with 10,000 songs commercial free. On-air programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The station had switched to 100% CHRISTMAS music at the beginning of the month (NET NEWS 11/2).

« see more Net News