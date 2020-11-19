Makes Investment

SESSIONS has invested $75,000,000 in its virtual concert platform SESSIONSLIVE.COM to drive audience growth and earnings for thousands of artists around the world. The platform utilizes techniques of advanced virtual gaming to create a venue where artists are building real audiences and earning income.

Artists from across the over 200 countries where SESSIONS is live are cultivating audiences and earning money, such as ICONA POP, APPLY BROOKE, JAKE MILLER, MATTHEW GOODE, LEE BRICE, JAMES LEE and ERIC NAME. With established artists, HANK WILLIAMS, JR., BARENAKED LADIES, ENVOGUE, XZIBIT and SCOTTY MCCREERY.

SESSIONS was co-founded by PANDORA founder TIM WESTERGREN and virtual game entrepreneur GORDON SU.

“We have a very simple goal. To help artists earn,” said WESTERGREN. “That takes two things that have been in very short supply for the vast majority of musicians: marketing and monetization. We have a highly developed set of monetization skills, and that, along with the efficiency of our growth engine affords us the capacity to invest in audience development. Our business model essentially makes us a true partner to the artist. I think that’s a first for digital music.”

“It has taken ten years to develop this software and hone these capabilities,” said SU. “With SESSIONS for the first time, working artists have in their hands the kind of scaled technology usually confined to massive online consumer platforms. SESSIONS finds, attracts and monetizes fandom at a rate never seen before in this industry."

