Radiothon

ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL raised over $330,000 for the UNION GOSPEL MISSION TWIN CITIES in its 18th annual radiothon for the organization on WEDNESDAY (11/17). The “UNION GOSPEL MISSION HUNGER RADIOTHON” has raised over $3.3 million since 2003.



“ENTERCOM MINNEAPOLIS and 830 WCCO are proud to support the UNION GOSPEL MISSION TWIN CITIES and its local efforts to fight hunger, homelessness and addiction in MINNESOTA,” said SVP/Market Manager SHANNON KNOEPKE. “During this pandemic, I’m incredibly proud of the selflessness and generosity of our listeners who stepped up to help us deliver another successful radiothon.”

