The Power Of Hot Zip Reports

Radio's Programming and Marketing teams have been using RESEARCH DIRECTOR INC.'s HOT ZIP REPORT since 2012 to help geotarget heavy listeners and boost ratings. The report provides radio stations with data on which of

their market’s zip codes provide the most listening to each station in the metro, as well as customized

format groups.

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES has long recognized the value of this report which provides unprecedented insight into brand strengths and weaknesses, down to the precise zip code level. Recently MIKE O’CONNOR,

EVP of Marketing for NUVOODOO, sat down with RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. partner CHARLIE SISLEN to

discuss the benefits of this report. Here's what they look like:

Where the meters or diaries were, and where they were not – using the demo you choose

What zips your listening came from, as well as the hot zips for your competitors

Where your competition outperforms you

If a super heavy listening household has significantly impacted a station’s numbers

How key formats perform in each zip code

How listening has trended by zip code over the last year

How to make your marketing more effective by targeting the zip codes that matter most

How your on-air staff can strategically “localize” programming to these important neighborhoods

Click here to access the full recording of MIKE and CHARLIE’s conversation.

« see more Net News