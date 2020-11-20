Antares Audio Technologies

ANTARES AUDIO TECHNOLOGIES has introduced AUTO-TUNE HYBRID, a brand new edition created exclusively for use with AVID PRO TOOLS platforms, optimized to take advantage of AVID’s DSP-based hardware, giving PRO TOOLS users more processing power. HYBRID also works on native systems when PRO TOOLS users aren’t using DSP-based hardware, making it perfect for everything from mixing on a laptop to using AUTO-TUNE in real time in both the studio and live performances.

AMTARES CEO STEVE BERKLEY commented, “We’re thrilled to offer AUTO-TUNE HYBRID to the PRO TOOLS community. It delivers the features and performance professional mixers, producers, and engineers need to be successful in today’s studio and live environments. It’s designed to make the most of AVID’s hardware and boost performance in key moments, whether it’s laying down tracks or perfecting a performance in real time. Combining our technology so seamlessly gives music-makers the professional tools they need to be successful in their musical endeavors.”

Added AVID Director Of Product Management FRANCOIS QUEREUIL, “ANTARES' unmistakable products have helped raise the quality of countless vocal recordings and given artists, producers, and engineers the confidence and creative options to realize their artistic vision. By working together to integrate AUTO-TUNE technology and AVID’s hardware we’ve unlocked even more potential. Together we’re now offering a complete set of professional effects designed to take vocal production to a whole new level.”

