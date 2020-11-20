Beatport Moves Into VR

BEATPORT and TRIBE XR have introduced the full integration of BEATPORT LINK, the streaming service for DJs, directly into TRIBE XR's virtual reality software. Anyone with a consumer VR rig can now stream and mix any of the music from BEATPORT's catalog of the best electronic music in the world straight into TRIBE without ever taking off their headset. Both LINK and TRIBE subscribers can now discover music and manage their playlists of exclusive and curated songs directly on BEATPORT.COM and immediately access them within TRIBE.

With the enhancement of BEATPORT LINK, the VR experience provided within TRIBE makes it easier than ever before to become a DJ. Anyone who downloads TRIBE from the OCULUS, STEAM, or VIVEPORT store, and subscribes to LINK now has access to over $6k of virtual equipment, all of the music on BEATPORT, DJ lessons, and a community of teachers and professionals at their virtual fingertips.

Speaking about the new partnership, TRIBE XR CEO/Co-founder TOM IMPALLOMENI said, "BEATPORT LINK is the world's leading music streaming service for professional DJs. We're excited to launch this groundbreaking partnership between TRIBE and BEATPORT, enabling VR DJs to mix music from BEATPORT's extensive library of exclusive tracks and expertly curated playlists. We can't wait to see the awesome sets and remote back-to-back jam sessions that result from this partnership."

BEATPORT Director/U.S. Partnerships And Marketing ZACH JAFFE added, "Having spent many years in the worlds of both VR and electronic music, this integration is something that an aspiring DJ could not even dream of even a few years ago. It is the very definition of ‘the future’. BEATPORT is always looking for new and creative avenues to allow people to discover and perform dance music, so TRIBE, combined with LINK, is quite literally the ability for anyone to do that in a completely novel way."

