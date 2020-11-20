Especially For Christmas

NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAMERS THE SMITHEREENS have a new entry for the 2020 holiday season, “Christmas Morning,” which features all four founding members of the band: JIM BABJAK, DENNIS DIKEN, MIKE MESAROS and late vocalist PAT DINIZIO. The song will be available as both a digital download and 7” GREEN 45 RPM record.

“Christmas Morning” was written by BABJAK, who said “For me, CHRISTMAS has always been a time of peace and reflection. Even just for one day, all will be right in the world. And in this time of COVID-19 and political divisiveness, the song couldn’t be more vital."

The band has carried on after DINIZIO's untimely passing in 2017, with guest vocalists including MARSHALL CRENSHAW, SUSAN COWSILL of THE COWSILLS and ROBIN WILSON of the GIN BLOSSOMS.

The song will be released on DECEMBER 4th on the band’s TOLLIE RECORDS. The music will be available via Amazon and The Smithereens’ website https://www.officialsmithereens.com/store

