COX MEDIA GROUP stations Hot AC WWRM (MAGIC 94-9),Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5), Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE), AC WDUV (105.5 THE DOVE) and Adult Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE) have joined forces with METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES to host FEED THE BAY: A VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE



From 6a to 12a (ET) TODAY, the radio stations will invite listeners to either log onto one of the stations' websites, or to one of the stations' apps and click on the DONATE HERE button to assist METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES during these difficult times.

COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA VP/Market Manager KEITH LAWLESS commented, “This is the 8th consecutive year that COX MEDIA GROUP TAMPA has been a partner with METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES for the holidays. 2020 has been a challenge for all, and the need for families has never been greater than it is now.”

Donors can see what their donation provides on the METROPOLITAN MINISTRIES website, www.metromin.org, and the different ways donors can during this challenging time.

