Celebrating Black Women

PANDORA has put together a virtual event to celebrate Black women. BRANDY and SUMMER WALKER will perform for PANDORA LIVE SOUNDS OF SOUL on DECEMBER 1st at 9p (ET).

This is the fourth event in the series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, R&B and more.

SIRIUSXM's HEART & SOUL (CH. 48) on-air personality MICHEL WRIGHT will host and do an in-depth interview with BRANDY. HEART & SOUL (CH. 48) will rebroadcast the BRANDY performance and interview on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27th at 4p (ET).

BRANDY said, “I’m excited to be part of PANDORA’s SOUNDS OF SOUL, especially being able to connect with my fans in this unprecedented time. Thank you for this amazing opportunity to perform."

SUMMER WALKER added, “Thank you PANDORA for allowing me to be a part of SOUNDS OF SOUL.”

WALKER recently won her first SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARD for Best New Artist and a BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD for Top R&B Female Artist. Her current single “Playing Games is currently on the PANDORA Top Spins Chart.

Sponsors PANDORA and MCDONALD’S will provide a charitable donation to THE NATIONAL BLACK WOMEN’S JUSTICE INSTITUTE and encourage viewers to show their support in reducing racial and gender disparities affecting Black women.

During the show, CRICKET WIRELESS will invite fans to test their artist knowledge with pre-show trivia. VASELINE will provide a limited amount of exclusive artist merchandise for attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis.

For those looking for more music, MCDONALD’S is inviting fans to check out PANDORA's BLACK MUSIC FOREVER station that honors Black rappers, singers, songwriters, musicians, and entertainers. After the show, the station will be updated to feature the live performance tracks from the event

Listeners can RSVP for the free PANDORA LIVE SOUNDS OF SOUL event with BRANDY and SUMMER WALKER here.

