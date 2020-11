Dinah Powers RIP

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of former HEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94-5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON morning co-host DINAH POWERS, who lost her short battle to Stage IV uterine cancer. DINAH left the THE ROD RYAN SHOW in SEPTEMBER 2019 to return to school.

ROD RYAN posted the sad news about the 34-year old former co-host on INSTAGRAM..

