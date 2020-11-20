A Team Effort

ENTERCOM has partnered with PREMIERE NETWORKS syndicated “THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW” to provide turkeys to families in need during the holidays. It’s the STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW ANNUAL TURKEY GIVE. Since the event started in 2009, close to 90,000 turkeys have been given away nationwide.

Participating stations include Urban WFBC-HD2 (96.3 THE BLOCK)/GREENVILLE, SC; Urban AC WQMG (97.1 QMG)/GREENSBORO, NC; Urban AC WVKL (95.7 R&B)/NORFOLK, VA; and Urban WBTJ (106.5 THE BEAT)/RICHMOND, VA.

EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO said, “During an especially challenging year, we’re happy to bring together four of our stations and partner with STEVE HARVEY to provide THANKSGIVING meals to those in need. Our greatest responsibility is the ability to connect deeply and authentically with the communities we serve, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with them."

Details:

WFBC-HD2/GREENVILLE, SC

Station will give away 300 turkeys to families in need – 100 in GREENVILLE, IN SPARTANBURG, and in ANDERSON COUNTIES – for the third year in a row

Families can find information on receiving a turkey at 963theblock.com

Families can visit one of three participating community partners for drive-thru pickup distribution on a first-come, first-serve basis

GREENVILLE: CHERRYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (302 Perry Road, GREENVILLE, SC 29609) on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd from 5-7p (ET)

SPARTANBURG: DR. TK GREGG COMMUNITY CENTER (650 Howard Street, SPARTANBURG, SC 29303) on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 from 5-7p (ET)

Turkeys were donated by “THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW” and FOOD LION

NORTHSIDE VOYAGERS will donate 100 bags of rice and 400 canned goods to the SPARTANBURG event on NOVEMBER 24th

RENEWABLE WATER RESOURCES will donate 100 turkey grease cans and 100 totes at each event to encourage proper fats oils and grease disposal

Additional sponsors include HEALTHY BLUE SC, THE GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SPARTANBURG PARKS AND REC, ANDERSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 5, and THE ZONE

WQMG/GREENSBORO, NC

Station partnered with 2ND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA and GREENSBORO URBAN MINISTRIES to distribute 80 gift cards, redeemable for a 15 to 20-pound turkey, to families in the TRIAD

Gift cards for turkeys were distributed on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

WVKL/NORFOLK, VA

80 turkeys will be donated by the station to NEW JERUSALEM CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST to provide to families who have been identified as in need for the holidays

The church will be adding non-perishable items and PEPSI will provide beverages to complete the holiday meal for families in the HAMPTON ROADS area

WBTJ/RICHMOND, VA

Turkeys will be donated to ten select nonprofits in the area, including the RICKY JOHNSON FOUNDATION --that will receive six turkeys each

Listeners can nominate a non-profit of their choice for a chance to receive a turkey donation at the following link: 1065thebeat.radio.com/turkey-drop

Turkeys for the chosen non-profit organizations will be distributed on NOVEMBER 26th

Brand Mgr./PM drive’s MIKE STREET, RICHMOND SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT and PETERSBURG SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT will hand deliver a total of 20 turkeys

