NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO has inked weekend host LOU MANFREDINI ("Mr. Fix It") to a contract extension that expands his home improvement show.

ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that the deal expands "HOUSESMARTS RADIO WITH LOU MANFREDINI" from three to four hours (6-10a (CT)) on SATURDAY mornings, starting JANUARY 2nd. The addition of the 6a hour bumps "OUTSIDE THE LOOP RADIO WITH MIKE STEPHEN" to 5a SATURDAYS.

