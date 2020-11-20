Virtual Food Drive Begins

ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER morning man TONY V's 17TH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING FOOD DRIVE has a COVID-19 twist to it. This year, the food drive is virtual.

KS1075 is teaming with the ALPHA PHI ALPHA fraternity, the EPWORTH FOUNDATION, WALMART and KODICK BUILDING PARTNERS to help bring the DENVER community together to feed 10,000 families for this year's 56TH ANNUAL DADDY BRUCE RANDOLPH THANKSGIVING.

KS1075 and TONY V are leading the drive for food and money donations, building a list of volunteers to deliver meals and gather nominations for families in need of a helping hand this THANKSGIVING.

