Enjoy Your Bird

The ALL ACCESS offices will be closed, and will remain so all weekend to let our staff enjoy extra time with their socially distanced holiday. ALL ACCESS will reopen early on MONDAY (11/30). Enjoy the holiday, and spread the joy of THANKSGIVING!

Thanksgiving History

The date and location of the first THANKSGIVING celebration is a topic of modest contention, writes WIKIPEDIA. The traditional "first THANKSGIVING" is the celebration that occurred at the site of PLYMOUTH PLANTATION, in 1621. The PLYMOUTH celebration occurred early in the history of what would become one of the original thirteen colonies that became the UNITED STATES.

The celebration became an important part of the American myth by the 1800s. This THANKSGIVING, modeled after celebrations that were commonplace in contemporary EUROPE, is generally regarded as AMERICA's first. Elementary school teacher ROBYN GIOIA has argued that the earliest attested "thanksgiving" celebration in what is now the UNITED STATES was celebrated by the Spanish on SEPTEMBER 8th, 1565 in what is now SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL.

TODAY, THANKSGIVING is celebrated on the fourth THURSDAY of NOVEMBER in the UNITED STATES. THANKSGIVING dinner is held on this day, usually as a gathering of family members and friends.

And, as is our THANKSGIVING tradition, here is a blast from the past as WKRP's LES NESSMAN describes the fateful "Turkey Drop" promotion at the PINEDALE SHOPPING MALL.

