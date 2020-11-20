Parton

PANDORA will host a virtual holiday celebration featuring DOLLY PARTON on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4th at 8p (CT). "Pandora LIVE featuring Dolly Parton & Friends Holiday Special" will stream live from a studio in NASHVILLE decorated for the holidays and feature performances from PARTON, as well as TASHA COBBS LEONARD, BRETT ELDREDGE and CARLY PEARCE.

In addition to the performances, each guest will be interviewed and asked about their favorite holiday traditions and memories of PARTON. Children around the country will take the reins during a special "Dear DOLLY," segment where they'll have the opportunity to interview PARTON about her favorite holiday memories. Listeners can RSVP for the free event here.

In honor of the special, PANDORA and flavor brand MCCORMICK will partner for a charitable donation to ' while also encouraging viewers to give the gift of reading this holiday season by making a donation of their own.

