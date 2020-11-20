Britney And Jason Aldean

ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL is holding its "ST. JUDE Gifts That Give Auction" through THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3rd. Items currently up for bids are a dinner for two alongside JASON and BRITNEY ALDEAN at E3 CHOPHOUSE in NASHVILLE, a pre-show dinner or backstage champagne toast with THOMAS RHETT, a VIP concert experience with LADY A, a book club experience with five friends and LAUREN AKINS, and a ZOOM meet and greet with CHRISSY METZ alongside a ticket to her virtual concert, a signed copy of her book, "This Is Me," and CHRISTMAS merch.

Other options up for bid include a personalized audio message from actress KRISTEN BELL, a VIP experience with BUFFALO TRACE and the opportunity to purchase the first STAGG JR. barrel ever sold to the public. View the complete list of experiences for bid here.

“Although we cannot be together in person this holiday season, [LADY A'S] CHARLES [KELLEY] and I are dedicated to honoring and supporting the families at ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL,” said ST. JUDE Leadership Council member, and KELLEY's wife, CASSIE KELLEY. “I am so honored to chair this auction, and I hope it brings some joy and fun to all. Cancer does not stop, and with support from generous donors, neither will ST. JUDE.”

