Fellowship

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF) has established a scholarship for women, people of color and individuals representing small market stations entering their first managerial roles. The "First Time Manager Fellowship," funded by a grant from the NIELSEN FOUNDATION will be granted for ten broadcasters selected in a competitive application process to enroll in the First Time Manager Series, the NABLF's online management training course. The application deadline is 11:50p (ET) on DECEMBER 18th.

“We look forward to providing professional development opportunities and engaging the next generation of industry leaders,” said NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “Thank you to the NIELSEN FOUNDATION for its support of this program, which will assist fellows in their first managerial roles and throughout their careers.”

Find out more and apply by clicking here.

